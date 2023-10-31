GEM Asset Management LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFLV. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,781,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFLV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.62. 25,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,042. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.00.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

