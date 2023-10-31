GEM Asset Management LLC Purchases 275 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

GEM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. GEM Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.19. 9,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,768. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.34. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $48.72.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

