GEM Asset Management LLC Purchases 318 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

GEM Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $217,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 48,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.78. The stock had a trading volume of 128,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.98.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.