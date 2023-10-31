GEM Asset Management LLC Purchases 531 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

GEM Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 1.2% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 449.2% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $429.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,747. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.78. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.11 and a 52-week high of $500.78. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

