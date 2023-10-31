GEM Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,792 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.25. 108,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,888. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.67.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

