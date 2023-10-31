GEM Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. GEM Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 738.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 379.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

DUHP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.00. 123,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,789. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $27.35.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

