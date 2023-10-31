GEM Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

GEM Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.31. The company had a trading volume of 815,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,442. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.