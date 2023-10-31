GEM Asset Management LLC Sells 1,582 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

GEM Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $42.98. 35,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.60. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.