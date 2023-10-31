GEM Asset Management LLC Sells 301 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

GEM Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.24. 3,269,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.61. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

