GEM Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

GEM Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 39,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

VTIP traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $47.17. 256,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,863. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.36. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $48.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.3419 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

