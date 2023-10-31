General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 23.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of General Motors by 94,113.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 51.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $819,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 80.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,747,000 after buying an additional 6,548,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $578,969,000 after buying an additional 5,948,464 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:GM opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.32. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.79 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.