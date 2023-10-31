Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT) Short Interest Update

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the September 30th total of 114,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Genfit in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Genfit Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of GNFT opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77. Genfit has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNFT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genfit in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genfit by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Genfit by 1,992.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of Genfit by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 26,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genfit by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia.

Featured Stories

