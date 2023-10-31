Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the September 30th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 645,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GMAB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $638.33.

NASDAQ:GMAB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.41. 112,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,795. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.94. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $613.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.77 million. As a group, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

