Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Craig Hallum

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

THRM has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Gentherm from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $41.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 76.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average is $57.05.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $366.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gentherm will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $25,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,676.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $25,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,676.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $155,935.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,852.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,005 shares of company stock valued at $352,321. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Gentherm by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,213,000 after purchasing an additional 625,083 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,991,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 1,762.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 403,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,356,000 after buying an additional 381,483 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,802,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 668,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,862,000 after buying an additional 268,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

