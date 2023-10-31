Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Short Interest Update

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the September 30th total of 98,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Geospace Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of GEOS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.98. 7,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,971. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. Geospace Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $14.59.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Geospace Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 40,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Geospace Technologies by 85,980.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Geospace Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Geospace Technologies by 25,282.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Geospace Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 776,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

