Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.75.
GTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.
Shares of GTY opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average of $31.63. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $25.95 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.13%.
