Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2023

Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTYGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

GTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GTY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Realty

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 145.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,033,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,268,000 after buying an additional 1,203,892 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Getty Realty by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Getty Realty by 2.9% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 93,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at about $842,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Getty Realty by 10.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GTY opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average of $31.63. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $25.95 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.13%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.