Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

GTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GTY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Realty

Getty Realty Stock Down 0.1 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 145.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,033,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,268,000 after buying an additional 1,203,892 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Getty Realty by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Getty Realty by 2.9% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 93,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at about $842,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Getty Realty by 10.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTY opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average of $31.63. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $25.95 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.13%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.