Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 301,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 228,813 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $23,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 98,797.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394,005,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,366,034,000 after purchasing an additional 393,607,491 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 27.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,909,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,734,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,179 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,452,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,097,000 after purchasing an additional 440,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,196,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,489 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $77.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.84. The company has a market capitalization of $96.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $89.74.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

