Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GBCI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Institutional Trading of Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5,892.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,448,000 after buying an additional 1,149,812 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,001,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,065,000 after buying an additional 1,000,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,517,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,984,000 after buying an additional 911,001 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,036,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,634,000 after purchasing an additional 568,105 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $295.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.93%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

