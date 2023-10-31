Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $5.18

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.18, but opened at $5.00. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 42,907 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Global Blue Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Global Blue Group Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $949.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -499.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.51.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Blue Group had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. The firm had revenue of $102.85 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 281,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 53.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

Further Reading

