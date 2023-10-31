Global Business Travel Group (GBTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Global Business Travel Group to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Global Business Travel Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Global Business Travel Group had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $592.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.35 million. On average, analysts expect Global Business Travel Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance
Shares of GBTG stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,034. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Global Business Travel Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $8.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Business Travel Group
About Global Business Travel Group
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global Business Travel Group
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.