Global Business Travel Group (GBTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Global Business Travel Group to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Global Business Travel Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Global Business Travel Group had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $592.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.35 million. On average, analysts expect Global Business Travel Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance

Shares of GBTG stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,034. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Global Business Travel Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBTG. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,437,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 1,169.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,564,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,400 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,173,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 614.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 481,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 413,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 299,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $8.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Business Travel Group

About Global Business Travel Group

(Get Free Report)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.