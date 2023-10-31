Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.39-10.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.660-8.735 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.68 billion. Global Payments also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.39-$10.45 EPS.

Global Payments Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of GPN stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.29. 1,167,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,106. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.33. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Global Payments from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

