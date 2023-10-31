Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Global Payments updated its FY23 guidance to $10.39-10.45 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $10.39-$10.45 EPS.

GPN stock opened at $109.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,638,000 after acquiring an additional 134,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Global Payments by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,518,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,263,000 after buying an additional 698,913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global Payments by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after buying an additional 1,018,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $261,300,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,433,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,125,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

