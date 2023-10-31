Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $47.08

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.08 and last traded at $47.25, with a volume of 70031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.05.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.21.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.