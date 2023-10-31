Globus Medical (GMED) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Globus Medical has set its FY23 guidance at $2.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.30-$2.30 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $291.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Globus Medical to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of GMED stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $46.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,444. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average is $55.58. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $44.72 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GMED. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

