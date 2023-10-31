Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Short Interest Down 6.4% in October

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 2,490,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 818,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Golar LNG Price Performance

Shares of Golar LNG stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.47. 101,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $22.47. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $28.47.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $77.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Golar LNG will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLNG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Golar LNG from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Golar LNG

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,392 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 324.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,756,000 after buying an additional 1,974,914 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 18.2% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,524,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $205,730,000 after buying an additional 1,468,900 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the first quarter worth about $30,655,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth about $23,863,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

Featured Stories

