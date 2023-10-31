Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) Shares Gap Down to $12.66

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.66, but opened at $12.23. Golden Heaven Group shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 3,014 shares changing hands.
Golden Heaven Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11.
Golden Heaven Group Company Profile
Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., an offshore holding company, engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, amusement projects, and amusement facilities in China. It operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Heaven Group
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Heaven Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Heaven Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.