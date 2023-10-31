Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Short Interest Up 7.8% in October

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 43,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
GTIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.96. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $35.62 million for the quarter.
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
