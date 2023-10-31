Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Short Interest Up 7.8% in October

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 43,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTIM. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.96. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $35.62 million for the quarter.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Further Reading

