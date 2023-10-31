GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,340,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 7,900,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDRX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GoodRx from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on GoodRx from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GoodRx from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GDRX

Institutional Trading of GoodRx

GoodRx Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 207.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in GoodRx by 97.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in GoodRx in the first quarter valued at $199,000. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDRX traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $5.15. 93,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,169. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 11.14. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $9.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.92.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $189.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.90 million. GoodRx had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.58%. Equities analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoodRx

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.