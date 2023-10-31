Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Shares Gap Down to $30.91

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.91, but opened at $29.51. Gorman-Rupp shares last traded at $29.51, with a volume of 2,713 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on GRC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GRC

Gorman-Rupp Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $771.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $171.02 million during the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Gorman-Rupp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.