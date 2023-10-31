Graco (NYSE:GGG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

GGG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $74.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.15. Graco has a 12 month low of $65.23 and a 12 month high of $87.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.12 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graco will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Graco’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $543,902.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,312.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter worth about $556,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,015,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 667,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

