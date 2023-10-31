Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Shares Gap Up to $20.87

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.87, but opened at $21.69. Graphic Packaging shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 1,090,648 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPK. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 5.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 28,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 172,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 57,324 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 846.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,429,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Articles

