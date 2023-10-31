Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Short Interest Down 11.1% in October

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the September 30th total of 76,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 384,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,445,000 after acquiring an additional 49,337 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ GCBC traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,954. The stock has a market cap of $404.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95. Greene County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $39.90.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.22%.
Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
