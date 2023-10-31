Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Short Interest Down 11.1% in October

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the September 30th total of 76,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GCBC

Insider Buying and Selling at Greene County Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Greene County Bancorp

In related news, CEO Donald E. Gibson sold 3,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $126,570.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 384,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,445,000 after acquiring an additional 49,337 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GCBC traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,954. The stock has a market cap of $404.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95. Greene County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $39.90.

Greene County Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.22%.

About Greene County Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.