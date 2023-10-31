Grocery Outlet (GO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Grocery Outlet to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Grocery Outlet has set its FY23 guidance at $1.04-1.08 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $1.04-$1.08 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.89 million. On average, analysts expect Grocery Outlet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

GO stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $27.58. The company had a trading volume of 79,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,175. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GO has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $67,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,674. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 255,951 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $8,791,916.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $67,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $725,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,748 shares of company stock worth $9,178,152 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 134,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,166,000.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

See Also

