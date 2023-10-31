Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Shares of Grupo Simec stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.91. Grupo Simec has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grupo Simec stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

