Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,370,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the September 30th total of 7,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Guardant Health Price Performance

Guardant Health stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.75. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $54.47.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.58. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 427.89%. The firm had revenue of $137.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.25) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $69,253.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $254,625.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,915,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,925,000 after buying an additional 74,247 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,607,000 after buying an additional 2,110,240 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,463,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,799,000 after buying an additional 1,161,901 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,008,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,508,000 after buying an additional 2,133,582 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,963,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,907,000 after buying an additional 299,510 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GH. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on Guardant Health

About Guardant Health

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.