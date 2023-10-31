Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Hamilton Lane to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 33.99% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $125.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.79 million. On average, analysts expect Hamilton Lane to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HLNE opened at $83.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.61 and a 200-day moving average of $81.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.11. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 61.17%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HLNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other Hamilton Lane news, insider Atul Varma sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total value of $42,342.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,786 shares in the company, valued at $810,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 7.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

