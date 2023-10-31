Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2024 guidance at $2.40-$2.40 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE HASI opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $39.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 20.65, a current ratio of 20.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 282.15%.

HASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Charles Melko purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $42,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,238.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Lipson bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $84,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,748.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Melko purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $42,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,563 shares in the company, valued at $479,238.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 22,025 shares of company stock worth $458,814. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,702,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,554,000 after buying an additional 1,599,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,075,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,714,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,856,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,772,000 after purchasing an additional 498,044 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,162,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,073,000 after buying an additional 300,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

