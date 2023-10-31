Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR) Short Interest Update

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hanover Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of HNVR opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. Hanover Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.04. The company has a market cap of $129.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hanover Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Hanover Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanover Bancorp

About Hanover Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hanover Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 228,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 397,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanover Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans.

