Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $591-$616 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $625.45 million.

Harmonic Trading Down 1.6 %

Harmonic stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 0.90. Harmonic has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $18.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $155.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.27 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on HLIT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harmonic from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Harmonic from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLIT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmonic

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Harmonic by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Harmonic by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Harmonic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 193,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

(Get Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.