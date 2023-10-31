Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Gap Down to $9.73

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.73, but opened at $9.31. Harmonic shares last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 438,872 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on HLIT shares. Raymond James upgraded Harmonic from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Harmonic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Harmonic from a "b" rating to a "c+" rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.50.

Harmonic Trading Up 9.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $155.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $167.27 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.40%. Analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Harmonic by 582.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Harmonic by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Harmonic by 2,615.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

