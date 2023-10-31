Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Acquires 1,176 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises 0.1% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 46,907,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,465,000 after purchasing an additional 913,447 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,768 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321,786 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,315,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,930,000 after acquiring an additional 314,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,350,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,338 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MS traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.84. 1,610,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,576,181. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $117.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.42.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

