Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Acquires 137 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 54.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 60.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA stock traded up $1.97 on Tuesday, reaching $225.31. 221,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,648. The company has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.24 and a 1 year high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.41.

Read Our Latest Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.