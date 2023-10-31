Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Acquires 276 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,341 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 602,706.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,541,830,000 after buying an additional 1,185,356 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

PPG stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.51. The company had a trading volume of 102,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,044. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.42 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.44.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

