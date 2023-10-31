Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Acquires 278 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 0.1% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.96.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.27. 437,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,359. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.30 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

