Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Acquires 29 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.1% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 16.1% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.6% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 922,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $362,861,000 after acquiring an additional 32,149 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 76,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 95.6% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.78.

NYSE:MA traded up $3.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $376.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,916. The firm has a market cap of $354.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $400.67 and a 200-day moving average of $390.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $308.60 and a 12 month high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,608 shares of company stock worth $161,801,808. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

