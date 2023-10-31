Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Acquires 3,626 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.1% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in Bank of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751,400 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,467,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,515,000 after buying an additional 1,830,802 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $3,436,543,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 69,466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,935,000 after buying an additional 97,835,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.37.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,217,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,145,055. The company has a market capitalization of $206.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.71. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

