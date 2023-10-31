Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Acquires 76 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 61,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.9% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.6 %

LMT stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $448.34. The company had a trading volume of 189,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,505. The business has a 50-day moving average of $431.70 and a 200-day moving average of $448.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $111.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

