Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Acquires 803 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide comprises 0.1% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.62. 414,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,034. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $69.12 and a 52-week high of $91.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day moving average of $84.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

