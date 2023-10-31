Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VTV traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,797. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.44. The firm has a market cap of $93.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

