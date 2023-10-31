Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Acquires Shares of 4,165 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,469,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,925,000 after buying an additional 741,815 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,545,000 after acquiring an additional 331,498 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,441,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,236,000 after purchasing an additional 494,549 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,453,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,010,000 after purchasing an additional 726,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,305,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,365,000 after purchasing an additional 84,827 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.29. The company had a trading volume of 698,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,565. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $44.49 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on UL. Bank of America started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th.

View Our Latest Analysis on UL

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.